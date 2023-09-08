Gary Busey Confesses to Hit-and-Run but Won’t Face Charges
REAR-ENDER
Gary Busey has admitted to his alleged hit-and-run crash involving a woman at a Malibu shopping center, police say. On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the woman had claimed the 79-year-old actor rammed into her back bumper and then sped away without exchanging contact or insurance details. Even after the woman chased him down, he refused to provide her with any information, saying that he is “private.” A spokesperson for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station has now confirmed TMZ’s initial story but also said that when officers contacted Busey, he voluntarily gave them his insurance, vehicle, and driver information. Police said that the woman doesn’t intend to pursue charges and is only interested in payment for the damage to her car.