Gas Bombs Lobbed at Conor McGregor’s Hometown Pub
An investigation is underway after petrol bombs were lobbed at UFC fighter Conor McGregor’s Irish pub in Dublin last night. Two pipe bombs were also found outside the bar, The Black Forge Inn, which fortunately wasn’t damaged in the incident. No injuries were reported and investigators are scouring for surveillance footage and witnesses to help locate the gas-slinging scofflaws. Upon purchasing the pub in his hometown in 2019 for two million pounds, McGregor refurbished the establishment with, as reported by the The U.S. Sun, “a giant medieval-like long table and a large glass cabinet full of his signature whiskey.”