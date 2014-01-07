Gates Book Dishes on Obama

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
This is why you wait to publish your memoir until your boss is out of office. The White House is disputing the claim by former Defense Secretary Robert Gates that Vice President Biden was "wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades." Gates also claims President Obama was frustrated by his own Afghanistan policy and started growing skeptical of the troop surge he ordered. “As I sat there, I thought: The president doesn’t trust his commander [Petraeus], can’t stand Karzai, doesn’t believe in his own strategy and doesn’t consider the war to be his,” Gates's book, Duty: Memoirs of a Secretary at War, also details feuds between Obama's closest advisors.