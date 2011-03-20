Gates: U.S. to Cede Control in Libya

CHEAT SHEET
The U.S. is eager to get control of Libyan airstrikes off their hands as soon as possible, according to Defense Secretary Robert Gates’ first public comments on the bombings. “In a matter of days,” Gates said, the U.S. will turn over control of the mission to a coalition headed up by France, Britain, or NATO. "We will continue to support the coalition, we will be a member of the coalition, we will have a military role in the coalition, but we will not have the preeminent role,” Gates continued. His remarks come on the second day of allies’ airstrikes, which have taken out key defense systems of Libya’s regime.