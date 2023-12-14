A drunk tourist threw gator nuggets in the dining area of a Florida restaurant and “molested” a plastic manatee statue in the parking lot during a booze-fueled rampage last week, authorities said. Anthony Michael Lessa, 23, of Pittsburgh, was arrested Friday night on a charge of disorderly intoxication, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say deputies were called to Rick’s Reef Bar on St. Pete Beach about an intoxicated person causing a disturbance. Lessa had allegedly become upset when he was informed that he had already paid his bill. He was then asked to leave, at which point he interfered with the manatee statue outside before re-entering to throw the nuggets. After he fled, the sheriff’s office was then called 30 minutes later to a hotel where Lessa had shown up and began “yelling obscenities at employees.” When deputies arrived and detained Lessa, they found he’d “pocketed some nuggets for the road.”