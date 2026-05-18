Gavin Newsom Asks if Trump Has Finally ‘Lost It’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ripped into Donald Trump after his latest social media outburst, openly questioning whether the president has finally “lost it.”

The long-running feud between Newsom and Trump erupted again after Trump on shared a bizarre AI-generated image depicting himself strolling through an Area 51-style military base flanked by suited agents and a chained gray alien.

Made to look like a covertly taken photograph, the image was intentionally grainy with blurred fingers partially covering the shot.

Trump posted a bizarre AI-generated photo of himself flanked by an alien on Truth Social. Donald Trump via Truth Social

Newsom seized on the post to mock the 79-year-old president, publicly questioning whether Trump had finally “lost it.”

“The President of the United States just posted this. Do you think he’s lost it?” Newsom wrote on X.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The image was just one of 19 AI-generated posts posted by Trump on Truth Social in a period of less than 75 minutes on Sunday.

The posts ranged from digitally altered images defending his controversial renovation of a reflecting pool in downtown Washington to images of Trump aboard a spacecraft orbiting Earth.

In one image, he sits at a desk pressing a giant red button while miniature generals stand nearby as explosions erupt across the planet on screens behind him—and, oddly, on the desk itself.

The same day, Trump also posted a doctored California license plate on Truth Social reading “NEW-SCM,” alongside an image portraying Newsom as a zombie-like figure.

Newsom’s press office fired back by reposting the image with the caption: “Even a Zombie Newscum still looks healthier than our current President. #PrayersforGrandpa.”

The latest clash is part of a long feud between Trump and the California governor—an early frontrunner for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination—that has only grown more personal in recent months.

After Trump awkwardly explained the difference between “sea” and “see” during a speech in early May, Newsom posted in Trump-style all caps that “‘LITTLE D’S’ BRAIN IS DECLINING RAPIDLY IN REAL TIME” and added: “TODAY HE WAS CONFUSED BY THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ‘SEE’ AND ‘SEA.’ VERY SAD!”

Newsom also referenced reports that Trump’s aides are worried about signs of cognitive decline, claiming: “HIS HANDLERS ARE TERRIFIED AND DESPERATELY TRYING TO HIDE IT FROM THE PUBLIC.”

Newsom has previously taken jabs at Trump's health. Gavin Newsom/X

The 58-year-old Democrat even challenged Trump to take a live cognitive test on national television, joking that “SEAN ‘SLUMPY RATINGS’ HANNITY WOULD BE PERFECT” to host it.

Trump has repeatedly insisted he remains in excellent cognitive health and has boasted that he “aced” multiple cognitive exams, though some medical experts have argued that repeatedly taking such tests is itself unusual.