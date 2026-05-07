Newsom Sounds Alarm on Trump’s Rapid Decline ‘In Real Time’

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a unique challenge to Donald Trump after the president went on a bizarre tangent in public once again.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Trump interrupted his address to explain the difference between “sea” and “see.”

“Drug traffic coming into our country is way down,” he said. “By sea, by ocean, by water. A lot of people say, ‘What do you mean by sea? Is it see, like vision?’ No, it’s sea, S-E-A,” he continued, spelling the word out loud.

Responding to the odd interlude in an X post, Newsom expressed concern that “Little D’s” brain was in decline.

“‘LITTLE D’S’ BRAIN IS DECLINING RAPIDLY IN REAL TIME,” Newsom wrote in Trump’s own all-caps style.

“TODAY HE WAS CONFUSED BY THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ‘SEE’ AND ‘SEA.’ VERY SAD!”

Newsom made fun of the president's tangent about the difference between the words “see” and “sea.” Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Newsom continued to discuss the president’s health concerns, referencing reports that his aides feel anxious about the growing signs that his health is in decline.

“HIS HANDLERS ARE TERRIFIED AND DESPERATELY TRYING TO HIDE IT FROM THE PUBLIC. THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DESERVE THE TRUTH,” he wrote, before issuing a challenge for the president to agree to a live cognitive test on national television.

“FOX NEWS CAN HOST,” Newsom suggested. “SEAN ‘SLUMPY RATINGS’ HANNITY WOULD BE PERFECT. I’LL EVEN LET HIM GIVE ‘LITTLE D’ THREE LIFELINES!”

Newsom suggested Sean Hannity host Trump's televised cognitive test. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Outlining the parameters for the test, Newsom said that it would take place during primetime, and that no teleprompters or notes would be allowed.

“‘PERSON, MAN, CAMERA, TV, SQUIRREL, ELEPHANT, GIRAFFE,’” he added. “LET’S SEE WHO PASSES!!!”

Trump boasted last week that he could correctly identify pictures of animals, including a squirrel, as part of a cognitive test.

In an earlier X post, Newsom’s press office posted a clip of Trump’s rambling speech and said it was “Time for another cognitive test grandpa.”

Reached for comment on that post, White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast: “Gavin Newscum is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest. President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and other lunatics like Newscum intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.”

Gov. Newsom Press Office/X

The president’s declining health, evident in physical symptoms such as persistent bruising on his hands and swollen ankles, as well as his habit of dozing during public events and forgetting things he’s said, has caused concern among Americans.

A new poll from The Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos found that 59 percent of U.S. adults do not think that Trump has the mental sharpness required to serve effectively as president, while 55 percent do not believe he is in good enough physical health to serve.

Undeterred by the growing concern, Trump has continued to insist that his health, particularly his cognitive health, is fine, once more bragging that he “aced” three cognitive tests in a flurry of Truth Social posts published on April 30.

“Anybody running for President or Vice President should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the Race! By doing so, we wouldn’t be surprised at people like Barack ‘Hussein’ Obama, or Sleepy Joe Biden, getting ‘ELECTED,’” he wrote in one post.

“I took the Exam three times during my (“THREE!”) Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES — An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!” he added.

President Donald Trump raged at his political foes in a Truth Social meltdown. Donald Trump on Truth Social

Some medical experts have argued that the president taking so many cognitive exams is in itself a red flag. MS NOW’s medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta said in January that acing these tests was “not the flex he thinks it is.”

“You don’t do this every other day and use that as evidence that you’re cognitively there,” Gupta explained.