Trump, 79, Brags About Brain as He Goes on Manic Posting Spree

President Donald Trump boasted about his brain power as he raged against his foes in a fresh Truth Social posting spree on Thursday.

Trump, 79, touted that he “aced” his cognitive exams as he took a swipe at his predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, in a bizarre flurry of posts that took aim at everyone from the chancellor of Germany to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“Anybody running for President or Vice President should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the Race! By doing so, we wouldn’t be surprised at people like Barack ‘Hussein’ Obama, or Sleepy Joe Biden, getting ‘ELECTED,’” he wrote in one post.

President Donald Trump raged at his political foes in a Truth Social meltdown. Donald Trump on Truth Social

“Our Country would be a much better place! I took the Exam three times during my (“THREE!”) Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES — An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!” he added.

In another post, Trump branded Jeffries a “low IQ individual” over his remarks about the Supreme Court in the wake of a bombshell ruling that could reshape the fight to control Congress.

“Hakeem Jeffries just called the Supreme Court of the United States an illegitimate Court!” Trump said. “This is a Low IQ individual, who should not be allowed to talk that way about one of the Greatest Institutions anywhere in the World. He should withdraw the statement, IMMEDIATELY!”