Trump, 79, Forgets Which Day It Is in Rambling War Speech

President Donald Trump appeared to forget which day it was during an update on his deadly war in Iran.

Trump, 79, addressed the media in Doral, Florida, on Monday after being photographed playing golf on Sunday while war raged in the Middle East.

In a long-winded speech, the president once again dodged responsibility for a strike on an Iranian girls’ school that killed approximately 168 people, mostly children.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump National Doral Miami in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 9, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

He also stumbled with his failing memory when answering the final question of the 35-minute press conference.

Trump was asked about the eight U.S. military members who have been killed during his assault on Iran: “How many American deaths are you willing to have in this war?”

The president noted, “As I said before, uh, when you have conflicts like this, you always have death.”

He then addressed joining the families of the first six U.S. soldiers killed in a drone strike in Kuwait during a dignified transfer ritual at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Saturday.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stands behind President Donald Trump and Melania Trump during a dignified transfer of the remains of six U.S. Army service members at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware on March 7, 2026. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

However, Trump got his days mixed up. “I was at Dover yesterday,” he said. The president, though, was actually playing golf “yesterday,” which was Sunday. He attended the dignified transfer on Saturday.

“I met the parents and they were unbelievable people,” he continued. “But they all had one thing in common. They said to me one thing, every single one, ‘Finish the job, sir. Please finish the job’.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump’s Doral press conference was filled with eyebrow-raising moments from the aging president.

The president was asked about video footage released by Iranian news agency Mehr that appears to show a U.S. Tomahawk missile hitting the Iranian naval base next to the school in Minab on Feb. 28.

The aftermath of a girl's school bombed in Iran. Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA/via REUTERS

Trump, who has blamed Iran for the bombing, said he had not seen the video but claimed the Tomahawk “is very generic” and Iran had “some Tomahawks, they wish they had more.”

A reporter then followed up saying “You suggested Iran somehow got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school...”

“I just don’t know enough about it,” Trump admitted. “I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation... Uh numerous other nations have Tomahawks. They buy them from us... but whatever the report shows I’m willing to live with that.”

Critics have called out Trump over the accusations.

Trump has had several public memory lapses in recent months.

In January, he forgot he was still president during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In another senior moment that month, Trump repeatedly referred to Greenland as Iceland.

“Iceland, they love me,” Trump said, meaning Greenland. “They called me ‘Daddy’ last time. A very smart man said, ‘He’s our daddy. He’s running it.’”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Doral Miami in Miami, Florida. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump at the time. “His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is,” she wrote on X.

In December, when Trump was still thirsting over taking control of Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, he made a historical blunder.

“They say that Denmark was there 300 years ago or something, with a boat,” Trump said. “Well, we were there with boats, too, I’m sure.”