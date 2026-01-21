Confused Trump, 79, Forgets His Job in Bizarre Davos Speech

President Donald Trump forgot he is still president during a rambling, low-energy address to the World Economic Forum in which he retracted his threat to use force to seize Greenland.

Trump, 79, said in the past tense that he “had” a great relationship with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom when he “was” president during the Palisades Fire recovery in January 2025.

President Donald Trump, 79, appeared sleepy in Davos on Wednesday. LAURENT GILLIERON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“We’re going to help the people in California. We want to have no crime,” Trump said. “I know Gavin was here. I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president.”

He continued, “Gavin’s a good guy, and we’re going to. If he needed it, I would do it in a heartbeat. I’d love to see—we did help them a lot in Los Angeles, a lot with the early, early in my term, when they had some problems, but we would love to do it.”

President Donald Trump spoke for 70 minutes in an address to the World Economic Forum. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his remarks were “boring.” FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s gaffe came with Newsom in attendance.

A CNN broadcast of the speech cut to Newsom’s reaction—a grin, then later a full smile as he stood next to aides—as Trump spoke of their supposedly one-time friendly relationship.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom smiled as President Donald Trump talked about “helping” his state. CNN

Newsom, 58, said after the speech that he was not impressed by Trump’s remarks—not just because he disagrees with the president on policy, but because it lacked energy.

He said Trump’s rambling was “boring and at times boorish.”

“It was insignificant in its insignificance,” he continued, adding, “Honestly, I was a little disappointed.”

Trump made a series of gaffes during the speech, repeatedly referring to Greenland as Iceland—a completely different island in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

“I know we’d be there for them. I don’t know that they’d be there for us with all of the money we expend, with all of the blood, sweat, and tears,” Trump said. “They’re not there for us on Iceland, I can tell you.”

He continued, “Their stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland.”

The final mix-up: “Iceland, they love me,” Trump said, referring to Greenland. “They called me ‘Daddy’ last time. A very smart man said, ‘He’s our daddy. He’s running it.’”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump’s mislabeling of the territory he’s been obsessed with possessing. “His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is,” Leavitt wrote on X.

President Donald Trump’s cankles—pictured above in October—have been repeatedly on display in recent months. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

The White House and California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The Daily Beast has led the way in reporting on Trump’s deteriorating health and signs of cognitive decline since returning to office.

President Donald Trump has nodded off during public engagements, including during a Cabinet meeting last month. GIF by The Daily Beast/The White House

That has included documenting his perennially bruised hands, his severely swollen ankles, and, most concerning, his inability to keep his eyes open during public engagements, like during a cabinet meeting last month and a news conference about capturing Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro.