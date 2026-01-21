Sleepy Trump, 79, Struggles on Airplane Stairs After Air Force One Delay

Donald Trump looked a little worse for wear arriving in Switzerland for what promises to be a highly tense appearance at this year’s World Economic Forum.

Cameras at the airstrip Wednesday morning captured the visibly tired, 79-year-old president disembarking before very slowly descending the stairs onto the tarmac.

He then turned and spoke briefly with reporters, his words all but lost amid the hum of the jet’s engines before setting off toward a nearby helicopter for the final leg of his journey.

Trump’s arrival at the summit had been delayed after Air Force One was forced to make an abrupt return to Washinton, D.C. last night following an electrical issue on board.

His second departure, just after midnight, is thought to have added a further three hours to his journey.

It also follows after he attended a college football game Monday night, which saw him get home well past 2 a.m., and after he held a 104-minute White House press briefing Tuesday.