Trump Blasted for Golfing as More Die in His War

The president’s love of golf has once again found him under fire.

President Donald Trump was spotted playing golf at his Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, on Sunday morning, as updates about the devastation in the Middle East due to his surprise war that began last week continue to roll in.

In a video shared to X by the user PatriotTakes, Trump, 79, is seen returning from a round of golf on his favorite course, wearing the same baseball cap he sported during Saturday’s dignified transfer of remains for the six American service members killed in his war with Iran.

Video of Trump golfing this morning as US troops he deployed to the Middle East remain in harm’s way pic.twitter.com/mcU2wsubNr — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 8, 2026

It didn’t take long for Trump to be called out for his apparent poor sense of priorities.

“America is at war, TSA agents aren’t being paid and this guy is playing golf,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote on X. “Why are House Republicans continuing to support this train wreck? Sycophants.”

Sycophants. pic.twitter.com/NZIlQKQaS1 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 8, 2026

California Governor Gavin Newsom also weighed in, writing: “He’s golfing after bombing children and raising your gas prices.”

“If Joe Biden golfed during a war MAGA would do another January 6th but since it’s Trump they don’t care,” Harry Sisson, a Democratic influencer, wrote on X.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump stirred up a wave of backlash just a day earlier during Saturday’s dignified transfer, as he wore his own merch in the form of a $55 gold-embroidered white baseball cap with the letters “USA” embossed on the front. No other American president has worn a baseball cap during a dignified transfer, according to publicly available images.

A purchasable version of the hat Trump wore during the dignified transfer of six troops killed after he ordered unauthorized strikes on Iran. Screenshot/Trump Store

Newsom called the president a “disgusting little man” for his choice of attire at the ceremony meant to honor the lives of fallen service members.

Veterans of Foreign Wars, an American war veterans service organization, advises that during military funerals, “it is appropriate (and a visible sign of respect) to remove the hat or headdress and place it over your heart.”

Though the dignified transfer is not a military funeral, it is customary within the U.S. to remove one’s hat as a sign of respect, particularly during the national anthem at sporting events.

Trump stands without bowing his head while attending the dignified transfer. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

On the morning of Feb. 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a joint aerial bombing campaign on Iran, resulting in the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Several other top Iranian officials were killed in the day’s strikes, including the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Minister of Defense.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Iran, including at least 165 schoolgirls. Majid Asgaripour/via REUTERS

As Iran began retaliatory strikes across the region, six American reservists were killed after an Iranian drone struck a mobile operations center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on March 1.

The service members killed in action were Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39; Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20; Major Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54.

On Sunday, the U.S. Central Command announced that a seventh U.S. service member had died from injuries sustained during the attacks.

“The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1,” the announcement read.

(L to R) Sgt. Declan J. Coady, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor and Capt. Cody Khork were killed March 1, 2026, at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait during a drone attack. U.S. Army

In a video address on March 1, Trump said “there will likely be more” Americans who die before the war is over.