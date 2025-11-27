Gavin Newsom Blames Donald Trump’s ‘Golden Era’ for Ruining Thanksgiving

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Americans have one person to thank for the higher price of their Thanksgiving dinner this year: President Donald Trump.

Newsom’s Press Office posted a screenshot on X of the Drudge Report homepage featuring the headline, “A TARIFF THANKSGIVING. TURKEY PRICE UP 24%. GRIM RETAIL SALES. CONSUMER CONFIDENCE SPIRALS” with the caption, “WELCOME TO TRUMP’S GOLDEN ERA!”

The president has previously described his second term as ushering in America’s “golden age.”

Gavin Newsom/X

The Drudge Report headline is based on a report from The Times of London examining the increased cost of groceries, specifically those needed to replicate Julia Child’s Thanksgiving meal.

The Times’ analysis found that the overall cost of recreating her meal, which consists of turkey, gravy, bread stuffing, creamed onions, sweet potato, and pumpkin soup and pie, had increased by 9 percent compared to 2024, for a total of $107.

This increase includes a 24 percent jump in the cost of a whole turkey.

Trump has claimed that his policies have made Thanksgiving cheaper this year. John McDonnell/John McDonnell/Getty Images

The president had previously bragged about Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal deal, posting on Truth Social that it would be “25% cheaper to have Thanksgiving this year than it was a year ago under Sleepy Joe Biden.”

In reality, Walmart’s Thanksgiving package contains fewer items than the 2024 iteration, with some of the items, like the fried onions, having fallen victim to shrinkflation, and others replaced by generic items.

A new study has shown that Trump’s import tariffs have fueled inflation, which hit 3 percent in September. As a result, that same month, grocery prices were approximately 2.7 percent higher than a year prior and 1.4 percent higher than when Trump took office in January.

Newsom fired off other festive attacks aimed at the president on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s festival, wishing everyone on social media a happy Thanksgiving, “except the turkey who incited the storming of the dinner table.”

Attached was an image of Trump’s head on a turkey’s body with the turkey’s neck covered by a black censorship bar, a reference to the president’s loose neck skin.

A "censored" bar appears over Turkey-Trump's wattle—a common insult of Newsom's targeting the president's neck. Gov. Gavin Newsom via X

Knowing that the president is sensitive about his neck, Newsom has poked fun at this insecurity before, offering up an alternative to the TIME magazine cover the president found unflattering: one that, once again, censored his neck, this time by pixelating it.

After giving a bizarre speech at the White House turkey pardon on Tuesday in which he fat-shamed Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Trump and first lady Melania headed south to Mar-a-Lago, where they will spend the holiday.