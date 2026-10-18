CONSCIOUSLY UNCONSCIOUS Newsom Breaks Silence on Ex-Wife Guilfoyle’s Greek Tragedy The outspoken Trump critic had remained conspicuously quiet about his ex-wife’s troubles—until now.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was pressed to weigh in on the plight of his now-disgraced ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle, on Saturday.

Newsom is a vocal critic and frequent online troll of President Donald Trump and his administration, but he has stayed silent on the mounting scandal surrounding Guilfoyle.

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Gavin Newsom weighed in on the plight of his ex-wife while stumping in New Hampshire. Sam Wolfe/REUTERS

That changed while he was campaigning for Democratic candidates in New Hampshire ahead of the midterms, when a CBS reporter put him on the spot.

“Recently, your ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle was involved in a scandal and pushed out of her ambassadorship. Could you please share what your reaction was to that news?” Jared Ochacher of CBS News asked Newsom, leaving him little room to dodge the dreaded conversation.

Newsom appeared less than enthusiastic about the question, rubbing his eyes before responding.

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“I don’t know enough about it,” he said. “I haven’t talked to her in a while. I just wish her the best, and I don’t have much, honestly, much more to say on it. It’s unfortunate.”

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Newsom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle in happier times (a.k.a. 2004). Steve Jennings/WireImage

Newsom and Guilfoyle were introduced at a political event in 1994 and began dating shortly afterward. The couple married in December 2001 and filed for divorce in January 2005, just over three years later. They finalized their divorce in February 2006.

Guilfoyle was romantically linked to Donald Trump Jr. from 2018 until 2024, and the pair were engaged from 2020 until they split after rumors began to circulate that Don Jr. was spending time with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson that summer.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in happier times (a.k.a. 2020). KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Anderson and Don Jr. married on May 21, celebrating with a lavish three-day party in the Bahamas reportedly bankrolled by Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin.

The president, who did not attend the wedding, later claimed his son had reimbursed Kremlev for the festivities.

Guilfoyle reportedly remained in the president’s good graces after the couple’s split, and she was appointed U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle celebrate Greek Independence Day at the White House on March 26, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

But it all came crumbling down when a Republican donor released texts he claimed were between him and Guilfoyle, in which she allegedly asked him to pay her $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for access to the Trumps.

Guilfoyle denied the claims and said the texts were doctored. The donor, former Kentucky congressional candidate Eric Deters, has not backed down.

Guilfoyle claimed texts between her and a MAGA donor were fabricated. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

The scandal only got worse, with more allegations of cash for access surfacing.

Then-White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced Guilfoyle’s firing on live TV on Tuesday, during her first—and only—press conference. Zacharia herself got the ax after five days on the job.

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