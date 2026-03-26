Newsom Drags Trump Into Melania’s Bonkers White House Stunt

Trump nemesis Gavin Newsom has ruthlessly trolled the presidential couple over Melania’s bizarre White House date with a humanoid AI robot.

Melania, 55, strutted in sync with a robotic guest down a long hallway in the White House on Wednesday to kick off the second day of her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit.

The moment provided plenty of trolling material for Newsom, 58.

At her summit, Melania invited leaders to imagine a world where children are educated by robotic educators named Plato. "Plato is always patient and always available," she said. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

“The new Trump body double is looking a little paler than normal. Not so sure about this version …” the California governor’s press office wrote on X alongside a photo from the first lady’s clunky entrance with the robot, a creation from the California-based company Figure AI.

Newsom then rolled out his own version of the bot, posting an AI-generated image that replaced the original robot, named Figure 03, with one more resemblant of the79-year-old Donald Trump, complete with the president’s signature bronze tan and straw-colored coif.

“Introducing the TrumpBot 3000! #MadeInCalifornia‚” Newsom’s press office wrote.

The troller-in-chief conjured up a robot sporting the president’s bronze tan and straw-colored coif. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

At her summit, centered on AI and education, Melania spoke to 45 female world leaders, including France’s first lady Brigitte Macron, inviting them to imagine a world where children are educated by robotic teachers.

“Imagine a humanoid educator named ‘Plato.’ Access to the classical studies is now instantaneous—literature, science, art, philosophy, mathematics and history—humanity’s entire corpus of information is available in the comfort of your home,” said Melania, who has previously referred to herself as a “visionary.”

“Plato will provide a personalized experience adaptive to the needs of each student. Plato is always patient and always available. Predictably, our children will develop deep critical thinking and independent reasoning abilities,” she continued.

In response, Newsom’s press office wrote, “…how about no.”

The robot also took the floor at the White House, telling attendees it was “an honor to be at the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition’s inaugural meeting.”

“I’m Figure 3, a humanoid built in the United States of America,” it said. “I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education.”

The first lady contended that the future of AI will be “personified” and “formed in the shape of humans,” like her new robotic friend. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

The robot greeted the guests in 11 other languages while waving.

Melania, who claims to speak six languages, including her native Slovenian, as well as English, French, Serbian, German, and Italian, told the robot, “It’s fair to state, you are my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House.”

The first lady left the room after just seven minutes and skipped the networking and relationship-building she told her attendees to partake in, CNN reported.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.