Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Donald Trump’s Utter Boredom at Melania Speech

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Trump for his exhausted demeanor during first lady Melania Trump’s speech at a White House event.

Melania spoke on Thursday at a speech celebrating Women’s History Month, describing herself as being “often alone” and “in solitude.” The president stood beside her, but didn’t seem particularly interested in anything she said.

“Look at [Trump] trying to keep it together while she talks,” Kimmel remarked in his monologue Thursday. He showed a clip from the speech in which Trump seemingly tried his hardest not to fall asleep.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel sharing clip of MS NOW Livestream of Trump Women's History month event. MS NOW via ABC

Donald Trump holding it together as first lady, Melania, speaks during a Women's History Month event. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump has often appeared bored or sleepy at public events. Trump nodded off during a White House event earlier in the month as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson spoke. Two days before that, Trump seemed exhausted at a White House roundtable meeting with tech leaders.

Trump also admitted to “falling asleep” at an Iran war meeting during his rally in Kentucky on Wednesday.

“And they gave me, like, 20 names, and I’m like, falling asleep,” Trump told his supporters. “I didn’t like any of them.”

A photo composite of Donald Trump sleeping. The Daily Beast/Getty

While Trump struggled to stay awake during his wife’s speech, Melania was talking about her documentary film, Melania, which released on streaming Monday.

“In solitude, my creative mind dances,” Melania said. Later she added that she had “shaped” her film’s “creative direction.”

“What creative direction?” Kimmel replied. “I watched that documentary: nothing happens.”

“Waze has more creative direction than the Melania documentary,” Kimmel joked, referencing the popular road navigation app.

Kimmel’s mockery of Melania’s speech comes three days after he offered his official review of her film, which had been panned by critics and failed to earn back its budget at the box office.

“More than anything, this documentary is dreadfully dull,” Kimmel said about Melania. “The whole thing is Melania going to fittings, riding in a car, trying on clothes, and interviewing people to work for her.”

In the same monologue, Kimmel ripped Melania for continuing to promote her film while her husband invades Iran.

“While some might say that it is not a great look to be plugging your vanity project while your husband’s bombing another country, Melania has never cared much about optics. She can’t even pronounce optics,” Kimmel joked.