Newsom Mocks MAGA Priorities With Savage Epstein Swipe

California Governor Gavin Newsom came for MAGA with a slicing tweet on the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein horror.

His press office mocked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for announcing that he’s launching an investigation into caffeine levels in an energy drink to protect children.

The drink Paxton is targeting—Alani Nu, made by Celsius Holdings—is marketed to young adults, but the attorney general claims the bright labels could also appeal to teenagers, and may be linked to the death of a 17-year-old cheerleader. Celsius has not yet issued a response to Paxton’s office.

In Newsom’s opinion, a caffeine probe is not at the top of the list of urgent issues. “MAGA investigating energy drinks before holding Epstein p*dophiles accountable,” snapped the tweet from his office.

A comment on Ken Paxton. Gavin Newsom/X

Paxton isn’t a squeaky-clean defender of the public. He settled felony security fraud charges in 2024 by agreeing to pay some $300,000 in restitution, complete community service, and take legal ethics courses. In 2023, the Justice Department also investigated allegations that he used his office to benefit a political contributor, but the probe was ultimately dropped.

In April, Paxton came under attack for a controversial plea deal reducing felony charges to misdemeanors in a Waco sex abuse case involving a local attorney. Paxton’s office initially required a single day in jail, but the judge in the case demanded 60 days.

Nailing those accountable in the Epstein files isn’t the only issue higher on the list of Newsom’s followers that should be fixed in Texas—or in California. One poster included a photo of brown water from a house faucet in Texas that she said began at the start of construction of a nearby controversial data center.

Photo of brown water from a Texas tap poster says is linked to a Texas data center. Carina/X/Carina/X

Newsom did not get off easy with his X followers, including many obvious MAGAs who used Donald Trump’s favorite nickname for him: “Newscum.”

Some responses encouraged Newsom to launch his own investigations into any Californians whose identities could be determined in the portion of the Epstein files already released.

Outrage in sex abuse case. gabby ag/X

Paxton beat out long-time incumbent Sen. John Cornyn last month in the GOP primary runoff after Donald Trump issued a last-minute endorsement for the attorney general. But now Paxton will have to compete for Cornyn’s spot against rising Democratic star James Talarico. The primary is estimated to have cost the party’s factions a record-breaking total of $135 million. The continuing, expected far tougher race, will demand far more.