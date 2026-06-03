Newsom Taunts Trump Over ‘Perfect’ Health Report

Gavin Newsom took aim at President Donald Trump’s “perfect” health exam, as well as a top administration official’s odd explanation for why the president keeps having them.

Newsom was among those who watched Dr. Mehmet Oz’s White House press conference on Tuesday in which he once again lauded Trump’s “energy,” “mental acuity,” and “remarkable strength.” Oz, when asked why Trump had his fourth known medical checkup since his inauguration 16 months ago, claimed, “I think he likes the results.”

“I do actually believe that he is curious to make sure everything is going in the right direction,” Oz said. “He’s a very meticulous person in so many ways that are often underappreciated.”

Newsom mocked that answer.

“Does he get a lollipop and a sticker, too?” the California governor wrote on X.

Newsom mocked Oz's reason for why Trump keeps having medical exams. X/GavinNewsom

When reached for comment, the White House lashed out at Newsom.

“Gavin Newscum is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest,” spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement. “President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and other lunatics like Newscum intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has become one of Trump's most vocal opponents. Reuters

The results of Trump’s medical exam didn’t come out for three days, and when they did, questions remained.

Sean P. Barbabella, the president’s physician, wrote in a memo that Trump, 79, “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.”

However, there were key details missing from Barbabella’s memo, medical experts pointed out.

“If I was creating a report to send to another physician, I would have mentioned a little bit more about the carotid ultrasound,” Dr. William Shutze, a Texas vascular surgeon, told The Wall Street Journal. “What amount of plaque there is going to be—because almost all of us are going to have some buildup there.”

Additionally, others in the field were quite skeptical about how an “Al-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis” estimated that Trump’s cardiac age was “approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”

Trump weighed in at 238 pounds, according to Dr. Barbabella. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

“When I discuss this with some of my colleagues in cardiology, everyone laughed,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist, told CNN.

“That’s not a clinically used tool. There was one paper on this technology, so that’s not really a way to gauge cardiac health,” he continued.

“That’s not a clinically accepted or relevant tool,” Reiner said, adding, “It’s flattering for the president, but it’s not a clinically used tool.”

In response to questions about Trump’s exam, the White House said that medication lists in executive summaries “are often abbreviated for readability and relevance,” and that “the absence of discussion regarding a specific medication, dosage, or historical medical condition should not be interpreted as a lack of monitoring or treatment.”

The absence of specific results, it added, “should be seen as confirmation that no clinically meaningful abnormalities were identified.”

Trump, who turns 80 on June 14, was diagnosed last summer with chronic venous insufficiency, which makes blood flow from the extremities back to the heart difficult. One observable symptom has been swelling in his lower legs.