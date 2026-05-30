Trump’s ‘14 Years Younger’ Boast Shredded by Doctors

A top doctor said he and his colleagues laughed at a key part of President Donald Trump’s latest health report.

Sean P. Barbabella, the physician to the president, wrote in his health assessment that Trump “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.”

But one part of the report, referencing an “Al-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis,” estimated that the president’s cardiac age is “approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”

Speaking on CNN’s Laura Coates Live, Dr. Jonathan Reiner expressed skepticism about how AI was used in that assessment.

“When I discuss this with some of my colleagues in cardiology, everyone laughed,” Reiner, a cardiologist, said.

"Everyone laughed," at an unusual note in Trump's health report, a top doctor said. Laura Coates Live/CNN

“That’s not a clinically used tool. There was one paper on this technology, so that’s not really a way to gauge cardiac health,” he continued.

“That’s not a clinically accepted or relevant tool,” Reiner said, adding, “It’s flattering for the president, but it’s not a clinically used tool.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's health assessment was released late Friday night. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Other physicians have said the assessment of Trump’s “cardiac age” is unusual to add to a medical report, The Washington Post reported.

The report was released late Friday night, three days after Trump’s physical exam. He spent three hours at the hospital and asserted it was a success immediately after.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY,” Trump posted. “Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT.”

Trump live-posted how his exam went on his way home from the hospital. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social