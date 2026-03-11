Newsom Savages Pentagon Pete Over Lobster and Steak Splurge

California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a bite out of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after the Pentagon’s lavish spending frenzy on premium crabs, lobster, and ribeye steak came to light.

The Defense Department spent more than $93 billion in September 2025—the final month of the fiscal year—on various grants, contracts, as well as a wide range of luxury goods, according to an analysis by the government watchdog Open the Books.

The watchdog said the Pentagon’s splurge marks the largest single-month total for any federal agency since at least 2008.

Pete Hegseth's Defense Department spent millions of dollars on luxury crab and other food items as part of a frantic end-of-year spending spree to utilize its immense funding. Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS

Newsom, 58, pounced on the report, posting an AI-generated image of Hegseth, 45, lounging amid the spoils of his department’s all-you-can-buy spending spree.

Featured are lobster tail, ribeye steak, and Alaskan king crab, on which the Pentagon reportedly spent $6.9 million, $15.1 million, and $2 million respectively, as well as a $98,329 Steinway & Sons grand piano purchased for the Air Force chief of staff’s home.

“HEGSETH BLOWING $93 BILLION OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS IN 1 MONTH !!” the Democratic governor’s press office wrote.

California Governor Gavin Newsom seized on the Pentagon's reported lavish spending to needle Hegseth. Brian Snyder/Brian Snyder/REUTERS

The Pentagon, which reportedly tries to spend as much of its congressionally allocated budget as possible at the end of every fiscal year because of federal “use-it-or-lose-it” rules, found a way to spend $124,000 on ice cream machines, more than $12,000 on fruit baskets, and $5.3 million on Apple devices like iPads, according to Open the Books, purchases that crowd a stuffed-and-pleased Hegseth in Newsom’s AI photo.

The Pentagon also spent $1 million on salmon, nearly $140,000 on doughnuts, $26,000 on a violin, and $21,750 on a custom handmade Japanese flute, $26,000 on sushi preparation tables, according to the report. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

In another post, Newsom’s press office called out MAGA’s favorite “journalist,” YouTuber Nick Shirley, asking him to weigh in on the Defense Department’s splurge.

Shirley, 23, became a MAGA star for his video on alleged fraud at Minnesota child care centers predominantly run by members of the state’s Somali community.

Hegseth, who would like to be called "Secretary of War," is already trying to justify the billions of dollars being spent on the Iran war. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The video, which featured Shirley trying to gain unauthorized access to a facility where children were present, was used to justify President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

Last month, Shirley also claimed he had uncovered voter fraud at a UPS Store in California.

“Hey Nick Shirley …” the governor wrote, pointing to the Pentagon’s billion-dollar binge, “any insight here?”

Newsom challenged MAGA's favorite watchdog wannabe to look into the Pentagon's spending spree. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

“I’ll look into it! Maybe we could work together on it??” Shirley replied. “Oh btw new California fraud exposé coming out end of this week/early next week. Excited for you guys to see it :)”

In addition, the Defense Department reportedly bought more than $3,160 worth of stickers featuring beloved children’s characters from Dora the Explorer, Frozen, and Paw Patrol.