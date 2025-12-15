Gavin Newsom has skewered Donald Trump with a barrage of humiliating posts, taking aim at the president’s mid-meeting naps, the Epstein files, and his family’s business dealings.

The California governor’s posting spree began Sunday afternoon with a trolling reminder that the clock is ticking for Trump to release the Epstein files.

“5 more days until Donald Trump is forced to release the Epstein Files. RELEASE ‘EM!” Newsom’s press office X account wrote alongside a video from the viral song “I Wish That Heaven Had A Phone (1,2,3, Release Em)” by Neace Robinson.

5 more days until Donald Trump is forced to release the Epstein Files.



RELEASE ‘EM! pic.twitter.com/2WkJRDb978 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 14, 2025

Last month, Congress passed a bill requiring the DOJ to release all documents from its investigation into the convicted sex trafficker by Dec. 19. Trump, 79, had tried to block the bill for months until reversing course after its passage became inevitable.

Less than an hour later, Newsom, 58, struck again in response to a photo of Trump saluting at Saturday’s 126th Army-Navy football game that the White House’s X account had posted alongside the caption: “Commander-in-Chief.”

Newsom parodied the post by sharing the widely-mocked photo of Trump falling asleep at an Oval Office press conference last month. “Sleeper-in-Chief,” he countered.

Since the Oval Office nap, Trump has dozed off at two more televised events—a Cabinet meeting and a roundtable with farmers—fueling further speculation about the elderly president’s physical and mental fitness. Meanwhile, Newsom has come to dub him “Dozy Don.”

President Donald Trump appeared to nod off before snapping awake during a roundtable at the White House last week. GIF by The Daily Beast/The White House

Newsom next invoked holiday cheer with a post calling out the Trump family’s business dealings, claiming that the family has enriched itself through the presidency.

“Sing along with us, using the tune of Jingle Bells,” the governor wrote, before proceeding to write out an entire song, with verse and chorus, consisting only of the word “grift.”

Sing along with us, using the tune of Jingle Bells:



Verse 1

Grift grift grift grift grift grift grift grift

Grift grift grift grift grift grift

Grift grift grift grift grift grift grift

Grift grift grift grift



Chorus

Grift grift grift grift

Grift grift grift grift

Grift grift… https://t.co/mbBlP34O08 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 14, 2025

Newsom posted the biting song in response to news that Vulcan Elements, a rare-earth magnets startup backed by Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, has secured a $620 million contract from the Defense Department.

The deal, which was first reported earlier this month, has raised questions amongst ethics experts. Vulcan Elements CEO John Maslin denied that Don Jr. helped arrange the deal, Politico Pro has reported.

Newsom’s trolling spree came after the governor slammed Trump hours earlier for offering remarkably detached remarks on Saturday’s mass shooting at Brown University.

“And Brown University, great school. Great, really, one of the greatest schools anywhere in the world. Things can happen,” Trump said in his speech at Sunday’s Christmas Reception at the White House.

Newsom, who has positioned himself as a 2028 Democratic presidential contender, reacted to the comments by writing, “no words.”

no words. https://t.co/hLeQKzMLAS — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 14, 2025