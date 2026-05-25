Newsom Skewers Pentagon Pete After New Army Helicopter Stunt

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth caught a stray from longtime foe California Governor Gavin Newsom when he posted a video on social media of two blackhawk helicopters doing a flyover at the Indy 500 race.

Hegseth, who has previously used U.S. military helicopters to take Kid Rock on a joyride, captioned the video of the helicopters with an American flag emoji.

Newsom was quick to respond on Sunday, reposting the video with his own caption: “Sir, we just want lower gas prices.”

Gavin Newsom took a shot at Pete Hegseth over gas prices. X

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The blackhawks are part of Indiana’s 38th combat brigade, and flew low over the track at the Indy 500 during the pace lap as part of the entertainment for the crowd.

It isn’t the first time that Hegseth has been called out for his use of military helicopters. In March, Kid Rock posted a video on social media of two AH-64 Apache helicopters flying past his Nashville home.

The video prompted the Army to investigate the pilots involved in the flight and suspend them. Just hours after that decision was made, Hegseth pulled rank and had the investigation stopped, and the pilots reinstated.

Kid Rock’s post about the helicopters contained a dig at Newsom. His caption said: “This is a level of respect that s--t for brains Governor of California will never know.”

Kid Rock called out Newsom while posting a video of a helicopter flyby at his Nashville home. @KidRock/X

Hegseth drew criticism on both sides of the aisle for intervening in the army’s investigation, and even President Donald Trump admitted the stunt was a bad look, before trying to justify it.

“Well, they probably shouldn’t have been doing it, yes, you’re not supposed to be playing games, right? But I’d take a look at it. They like Kid Rock. I like Kid Rock. Maybe they were trying to defend him. I don’t know.”

Kid Rock and Pete Hegseth with members of the military after their helicopter ride. X

Rock and Hegseth took a joyride together in an Apache helicopter in April. “Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops. The War Department is wasting no time celebrating America’s 250th — home of the free because of the brave," Hegseth wrote on X.

Hegseth posted about his helicopter jaunt with the MAGA musician. X

Newsom’s social media team appears not to have forgotten the dig at him from Rock, and were quick to call out this latest helicopter jaunt, using the skyrocketing price of gas as a rejoinder.

Gas prices are at new highs as the war with Iran continues, despite Hegseth repeatedly claiming the United States has already destroyed the Iranian army and devastated its capabilities.

Unfortunately for Newsom, as some X users were quick to point out, they’re highest in California, where gas prices average over $6 a gallon.