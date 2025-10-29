Newsom Sounds Dementia Alarm on Weird Social Post by Trump, 79

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is yet again sounding the alarm on President Donald Trump’s mental fitness.

Trump, 79, wrote then quickly deleted a post on Truth Social Monday morning that read “South Carerdddd.”

X

The erroneous post made rounds on social media, and Newsom seized the moment.

“The extra ds stand for dementia,” Newsom wrote on X.

The extra ds stand for dementia https://t.co/va7cOzC3Jx — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 29, 2025

This is just the latest swipe Newsom has taken at the president’s health.

On Monday, the 58-year-old Democrat roasted the president following his admission to reporters on Air Force One that he had recently taken an aptitude test under a doctor’s direction—one that’s designed to detect mild cognitive impairment as early as possible.

Trump acknowledged that the first few questions on the test were simple—but insisted the later ones were much harder.

“The first couple of questions are easy—a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know,” he said. “When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.”

The “they” in question were Democrats Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who the president described as “low IQ,” before insisting they could never do as well as he did on the tests.

For context: The average toddler can identify pictures of common animals, according to The New York Times.

Newsom fired off another X post in response, writing: “Most people don’t take that many cognitive tests unless a doctor is worried.”

Most people don’t take that many cognitive tests unless a doctor is worried. https://t.co/gFOs0YzZQl — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 27, 2025

Earlier on Monday, Trump shared a Truth Social post at 4 a.m. local time offering a series of ill-advised suggestions about pain relievers and vaccine schedules for pregnant women and children.

“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS! President DJT,” he wrote.

Newsom posted an unflattering photo of Trump removing his jacket during a campaign stop at McDonald’s last year. “Won’t be taking medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis and looks like this,” he wrote.

Won’t be taking medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis and looks like this: https://t.co/YzfukZtlNk pic.twitter.com/giH8VeyoDK — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 27, 2025

Also this month, Newsom said at a press conference that Trump was in “decline, cognitively.”

“He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively. And dare I say, forgive me [it’s] perhaps unfair, physically. And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say,” Newsom said.