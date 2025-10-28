Black sheep niece Mary Trump trolled her estranged uncle over his health boasts and the meaning of his tests.

Mary, the daughter of Donald’s older brother Fred, stormed the Trumpworld chat after the president told reporters about his cognitive test during his physical at Walter Reed Medical Center.

President Donald Trump, 79, then slammed Democratic Party Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett as “low IQ” people who he claimed would fail the test.

Just a quick reminder: bragging about results of the cognitive test is to fail the cognitive test. Moron. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 28, 2025

“The first couple of questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know,” he explained. “When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.”

Last week, Mary called out her uncle’s plans to build an “Arc de Trump” in Washington. “That makes me want to die of shame,” she said in a video posted to her Substack.

AOC was also quick to reply to Trump’s remarks about her cognitive skills on Monday. Sharing a video of his comments, she asked him on X, “Out of curiosity, did those doctors ask you to draw a clock by any chance? Was that part hard for you, too? Asking for 340 million people.”

Patients with potential cognitive problems, including dementia, are often required to draw clocks to test the health of their brains. The inability to do so is seen as a strong indication of mental decline.

Mary Trump speaks at The Cambridge Union on May 25, 2025 in the U.K. Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge U

Crockett also responded to Trump’s claims in an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “I’m waiting on a reporter to finally ask him what is his IQ,” Crockett said.

“He doesn’t even know what a low IQ is, he don’t even know which scores are low, and I can guarantee you that whatever score, if he’s taken one recently, I’m sure that his qualifies as low.”

Crockett said Trump has “never been known to be an Einstein” and said he did not get into college on merit. She noted, “This is someone who, but for him being born with a silver spoon, probably wouldn’t have gotten into anybody’s institution, unlike me.”

Rep Jasmine Crockett speaks during the Won't Back Down event at The Van Buren on August 03, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. John Medina/Getty Images for MoveOn

She also questioned what “black woman hurt him in the past” due to his frequent verbal attacks on her and AOC.

“You have a President who is consistently obsessing over two women of color that are members of the House. You are the president, you have a lot more power than we do, but obviously you feel threatened,” Crockett said.

“I really wish for the sake of this country and honestly for the sake of the world that he would focus on his real job and stop worrying about me... he can’t fire me or hire me, unfortunately for him.”