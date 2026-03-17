Newsom Mocks Trump, 79, Over Embarrassing ‘President’ Blunder

Gavin Newsom jumped on a verbal gaffe from President Donald Trump to declare that he was overturning Trump’s executive orders and firing all the “Trump goons” in the White House.

The California governor hit back after Trump described the Democrat as “dumb” and “a low IQ-person” because of his dyslexia.

In a bizarre attack launched from behind the Resolute Desk, the 79-year-old president managed to upgrade Newsom, 58, from state governor to “president of the United States.”

Newsom said he was canceling all of President's Trump's executive orders. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president,” Trump stated. “I don’t want... I think a president should not have learning disabilities, OK?”

Using his usual insult in place of his actual surname, Trump said, “I know it’s highly controversial to say such a horrible thing. The president of the United States, Gavin Newscum, admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia... ah... everything about him is dumb.”

On his main X account, Newsom posted a personal message.

“To every kid with a learning disability: don’t let anyone — not even the President of the United States — bully you,“ he wrote. ”Dyslexia isn’t a weakness. It’s your strength.”

But Newsom’s Press Office ramped up the mockery, announcing in an all-caps post that all of Trump’s executive orders had been overturned and that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and “EVERY TRUMP GOON” fired. It also announced the legalization of cannabis and abortion and a ban on Ticketmaster fees.

The post ended “THE COUNTRY IS NOW RUN BY SOMEONE WHO CAN ACTUALLY COMPLETE A SENTENCE. AMERICA IS NOW “HOT” BECAUSE YOU HAVE A DYSLEXIC PRESIDENT INSTEAD OF A BRAIN-DEAD ONE. BIG UPGRADE!"

Gavin Newsom goes all-caps to mock Trump. screen grab

Trump also attempted to weaponize Newsom’s dyslexia, which he wrote about in a recent memoir, during a rally in Kentucky last week.

He said Newsom has “mental problems” and claimed “he’s not a smart person” and had “a mental lack of ability.”

“I don’t want the president of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency,” Trump said. “I’m for everybody, but when it comes to president you gotta be sharp. You gotta be sharp as hell.”

Last Wednesday, Newsom shared the president’s further comments about him on Truth Social and added, “I spoke about my dyslexia. I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand.”

Newsom has been touting his memoir, "Young Man in A Hurry." Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Newsom told how he was diagnosed with dyslexia aged 5 in his memoir, Young Man in A Hurry, which was released last month.

During an extensive book tour, Newsom told CNN he considered being dyslexic to be a “superpower” and said that, in hindsight, it was the “greatest thing” to happen to him.

“You have an emotional intelligence,” Newsom said. “I do think it’s a superpower... some of the most dynamic and extraordinary leaders that I know all have one thing in common, dyslexia. It’s almost as if it’s the sort of the creative gene.”

Gavin Newsom calls out Trump's flub. screen grab