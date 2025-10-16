Politics

Newsom Tears Into Trump Over His Bonkers Military Event

SHOTS FIRED

The event could see live missiles fired from Navy ships over a California freeway, according to reports.

Ewan Palmer
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at Belvedere Middle School on October 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has slammed a deranged White House plan that would allegedly involve firing missiles over a busy freeway.

The bizarre spectacle, part of celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, could feature Navy warships firing live ordnance over Interstate 5 and onto the Camp Pendleton military base, according to a description of the event from Newsom’s office reported by The Los Angeles Times. MeidasTouch earlier reported on details of the plan.

The military event could also force the closure of parts of the freeway, which carries more than 80,000 daily travelers for several hours in both directions on Friday and Saturday, according to the reports.

Vice President JD Vance speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on October 01, 2025 in Washington, DC.
JD Vance, the first Marine veteran to serve as vice president, is expected to attend the event along with thousands of military personnel and their families. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military,” Newsom posted on X. “PUT ASIDE YOUR VANITY PARADE AND PAY OUR TROOPS INSTEAD.”

The governor’s office also condemned the alleged missile launch plans on X, calling them an “absurd show of force, and totally uncalled for during a government shutdown when members of the military cannot even get a paycheck.”

Newsom’s office said it has received little information about safety measures or coordination ahead of the purported missile launch, according to The Los Angeles Times. The full extent of the military event, including whether it will actually involve firing missiles over I-5, remains unclear.

The Marine Corps said in a statement that there will be a “live-fire amphibious capabilities demonstration” at Red Beach, Camp Pendleton, on Saturday, but insisted that no public highways or transportation routes will be closed. The Corps added that a “detailed risk assessment” has been conducted ahead of the event.

The celebration project, named “Sea to Shore—A Review of Amphibious Strength,” will be attended by Vice President JD Vance.

William Martin, a spokesperson for the vice president, dismissed the freeway closure reports as “fake news,” saying the event at Camp Pendleton is merely a “training exercise.”

view from the Southbound I-5 Aliso Creek Rest Area of U.S. Marines driving through the surf as they train on Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) at Camp Pendleton Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Camp Pendleton has long remained the largest undeveloped stretch of the coastline in California. In the sweeping Southern California metropolis spanning from Santa Barbara to the Mexico border Camp Pendleton has long remained the largest undeveloped stretch of the coastline. The 17-mile stretch of beach has, since World War II, proven critical in preparing soldiers for amphibious missions. The bluffs, canyons and mountainous terrain that comprise the interior of the base has been fertile training ground for those sent to conflicts in the Middle East and beyond. But change may be on the horizon. The United States Department of Defense is considering making a portion of the 125,000 acre base in northwestern San Diego County available for development or lease in what, if successful, would be unprecedented for the military installation.
Camp Pendleton has been used to prepare soldiers for amphibious missions for decades. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Newsom spokesperson said, “California always honors our Marines, but this isn’t the right way to go about it.

“The White House should focus on paying their military, lowering grocery prices, and honoring these soldiers for their service instead of pompous displays of power.

“The lack of coordination and communication from the federal government on this event, and the overall impact to our society and economy, is evident of the larger disarray that is the Trump administration.”

California Department of Transportation spokesman Edward Barrera said that, due to “potential scenarios shared with us by the federal government,” the agency is preparing to shut down parts of I-5 between Orange and San Diego counties for the live-fire exercise.

“If the federal government requests a closure of the freeway, drivers should expect delays on Interstate 5 and other state routes throughout Southern California before, during, and after the event,” Barrera said in a statement.

A senior state transportation official added to MeidasTouch, “Closing down a critical corridor during a shutdown, for a vanity event, without even consulting state authorities? It’s indefensible.”

Trump on Wednesday signed a directive diverting funds to pay military service members during the ongoing government shutdown ahead of the Marine Corps celebrations.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Newsom’s office, the White House, and the Marine Corps for comment.

Ewan Palmer

Ewan Palmer

Reporter

ewan.palmer@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now