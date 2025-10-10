Newsom Trolls Trump for Hawking Watches During Shutdown

Gavin Newsom isn’t letting up on his mockery of Donald Trump.

The California governor poked fun at the president yet again on Thursday after a 30-second ad for Trump Watches appeared on Newsmax’s airwaves in the middle of a government shutdown.

“NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU BUT YOU MUST BUY MY WATCH!!” Newsom wrote on X, copying Trump’s signature all-caps style on social media.

NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU BUT YOU MUST BUY MY WATCH!! https://t.co/gNSHmTvAsx — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 9, 2025

The governor appeared to be taking a swipe at Republicans’ resistance to extending expiring Obamacare subsidies, an issue that’s been at the center of so-far fruitless efforts to end the shutdown.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ad touts several designs under “The Fight Fight Fight Collection,” which bear the inscription “Trump 45-47” on the face.

“Hello everyone. It’s President Donald J. Trump, and it’s Trump time,” he says in the ad. “Wear it proudly on your wrist… It’s really going to be something special. It’s for your favorite president.”

The website for Trump Watches shows that the designs—named “Fight Fight Fight Red,” “Fight Fight Fight Silver,” and “Fight Fight Fight Chronograph Red”—retail for $499 to $599 apiece.

For those who aren’t into red or silver, Trump sells 81 variants of men’s watches and 24 variants of women’s watches, branded “First Lady,” for anywhere from $499 to $2,999. Most designs bear the president’s signature.

“Our Donald J. Trump watches stand as symbols of the Trump legacy, merging superior craftsmanship with a bold, unmistakable design,” the website states. “Each watch is a testament to the 45th President’s unwavering drive for excellence. Owning one of these watches means owning a piece of history that reflects victory and strength.”

The site also makes clear that “GetTrumpWatches.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.”

The president has repeatedly gotten flak for hawking Trump-branded merch, including $300 sneakers and $1,000 Bibles.

Last month, Trump snapped at an Australian reporter who confronted him about whether a president in office “should be engaged in so much business activity.”