Newsom Trolls ‘Grandpa’ Trump Over Late-Night Meltdown

President Donald Trump has been mocked by his nemesis, California Governor Gavin Newsom, over his election conspiracy meltdown.

Newsom’s press office hit Trump with the killshot after he used his Truth Social platform without evidence to claim two Republican candidates he had endorsed were being “cheated” as the state continued its slow ballot count.

“Has anybody been watching the CROOKED Election going on in California,” Trump wrote. “Two great Republican Candidates are being cheated, and so is America, which if the Dumocrats are able to fulfill their mission, great trouble and consternation will follow. Watch this ‘Election’ closely!!! President DJT.”

Gavin Newsom Press Office

Newsom’s response was withering. “There isn’t a bigger sore loser in the country,” he wrote. “Back to bed grandpa!”

The posts came after Trump’s appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press went sideways in spectacular fashion. When host Kristen Welker pressed him to provide actual evidence that California’s elections were being rigged against Republicans, Trump said, “All I have to do is look.” When Welker pushed back—saying, “That’s not evidence”—Trump erupted and walked off the set.

“You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN,” he raged on his way out. “One-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

California’s slow count is a structural reality, not a conspiracy. The state relies heavily on mail-in ballots, which must be postmarked by Election Day but can legally arrive up to a week later and still be counted. That process was, predictably, still grinding along when Trump went into meltdown mode.

In the Los Angeles mayoral race, Democratic city councilwoman Nithya Raman overtook MAGA-aligned reality television personality Spencer Pratt—best known from the MTV series The Hills—after days of mail-in ballots were tallied, and is now projected by some to advance to the runoff alongside incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

In the governor’s race, with 72 percent of the vote counted, former Biden administration Health Secretary Xavier Becerra had advanced, while Republican former TV host Steve Hilton and billionaire Democratic climate activist Tom Steyer are locked in a battle for the second runoff spot.

Trump was getting weird on Truth Social again. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After it was projected by Decision Desk HQ that Raman would beat Pratt, Trump showed his panic once more. “No way this could have happened. Rigged Election!” he said in a fact-free post on Monday morning.

The president says his Department of Justice is investigating the elections.