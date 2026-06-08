Trump Nemesis Sounds Off in Rare Public Appearance

Rosie O’Donnell launched a wave of scathing attacks on Donald Trump upon her return to the U.S. and the spotlight.

The longtime nemesis of the 79-year-old president, who relocated to Ireland in the wake of Trump’s 2024 election victory, had several choice words while taking questions on the red carpet at Sunday night’s Tony Awards.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian and actress was asked how she views the current “political scene” in the U.S., given her past clashes with Trump.

“I think it’s horrific, and every time that he falls asleep and everyone pretends not to notice, or he lets go gas and everyone shrieks in disgust and backs up, and everyone’s pretending that’s not happening, or that these cognitive tests are somehow a sign of his intelligence,” O’Donnell said.

The 79-year-old president has a habit of nodding off during official public events. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“He told the world last week that, surprisingly, the word ‘dumb’ has a ‘b’ at the end, and most people don’t know that. I’m like, yeah, most people under six,” she added.

O’Donnell continued her war of words with Trump while speaking to Variety, including branding the former real estate mogul a “con man.”

“If you grew up in New York, you knew he was an a-----e and a liar from day one. And I am 64 years old, and I’ve lived here my whole life. So, I remember when his planes were repossessed off the runways at LaGuardia. I remember when he was broke. I remember when he would call up places and pretend to be his own publicist,” O’Donnell said.

“He is a con man, he is a narcissist, and he is a psychopath, if you ask me.”

Rosie O’Donnell has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump and his policies for several years. Brian Snyder/Reuters

O’Donnell was also asked what reception she thinks Trump will receive during his expected appearance at Madison Square Garden on Monday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

“With a lot of boos, and I’m happy to hear it,” O’Donnell replied.

There has been no love lost between Trump and O’Donnell for years. Over the weekend, the president posted some misogynistic AI slop on Truth Social suggesting that “she (?) is obsessed” with him.

The president renewed his feud with the entertainer, unprompted, over the weekend. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Last September, Trump also reshared a distorted, unflattering edited image of O’Donnell’s face while warning that “we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship” after she relocated to Ireland.

“She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so,” Trump posted.

O’Donnell announced on Sunday that she will be back in the U.S. to perform her one-woman show in New York in July and August.