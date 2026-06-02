Trump Nemesis Finds Proof He Actually Failed ‘Dementia Test’

Late-night host Seth Meyers has mocked President Donald Trump for repeatedly bragging about passing cognitive tests.

Meyers ridiculed Trump for his smug reaction to acing his four Montreal Cognitive Assessments—a test designed to spot the early signs of dementia—saying, “With inflation soaring and the war spiraling and his poll numbers in free fall, the president has been obsessing more than usual in recent weeks over the condition of his brain.”

Trump, 79, boasted on Truth Social, “I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered “extreme intelligence.” He added: “In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row.”

The late-night host explained that the fact that doctors have made the president take the assessment four times could actually be a sign that they are concerned about his mental sharpness.

Trump boasted that he has taken four cognitive tests and scored perfectly on each one. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“First of all, it’s a dementia test, not an IQ test,” began Meyers. “And as a general rule, if you took a dementia test and you thought it was an IQ test, you failed both the dementia test and the IQ test.

“Second, extreme intelligence is not a medical term,” he continued. “In general, doctors don’t use ‘extreme’ because they’re doctors, not Mountain Dew cans.

“And lastly, while I get you think it’s cool that you’re four for four in dementia tests, it’s not a good sign that they keep making you take them,” said Meyers–a point other TV hosts have been making with equal exasperation.

“That is a sign that the people who gave you the test don’t trust the results! You wouldn’t feel good if the cops kept making you take the breathalyzer.”

Trump bragged once again about his "Perfect Score" on a dementia screening test. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump’s latest cognitive test took place at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center last week, during which the president also received a physical examination. The test returned a perfect cognitive score and found the president is in “excellent health,” something other medical experts have called into question.

In his social media statement, Trump touted the test’s “high difficulty” and insisted “all people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take” such tests.

Meyers stated that Trump’s post is indicative of “the fundamental problem Trump has faced his whole life,” adding, “He brags about stuff that you wouldn’t have to brag about if the thing you were bragging about was actually true.”

Meyers said of the president’s continuous medical examinations, “That is a sign that the people who gave you the test don’t trust the results!" Evan Vucci/Reuters

“You wouldn’t have to constantly insist to people that you’re a big-brained genius if you were actually a genius, you wouldn’t have to brag about solving eight wars if you actually stopped eight real wars, and you wouldn’t have to brag about creating an awesome economy if the economy was actually awesome.

“If everyone was walking around with affordable healthcare, cheap groceries, and $2 gas, you could just sit back and spend the day picking drapes for your ballroom and reapplying concealer to your f---ed-up Frankenstein hand, and no one would give a s--t!” concluded the host.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.