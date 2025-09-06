Rosie O’Donnell Slams Trump as ‘Serial Pedophile Rapist’ in Unhinged Epstein Rant

Rosie O’Donnell has heaped gasoline on her blazing feud with President Donald Trump.

“You know, I think that there is a line in the sand with people raping children,” the comic and long-running MAGA nemesis told former CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta on his podcast, The Jim Acosta Show. “This is a sex trafficking international coverup, he’s in the middle of it, and there’s no way, even if they redacted his name a patrillion times from the Epstein files, that he’s going to get away with it.”

“Our president is a serial pedophile rapist, and that’s what he is!” she added.

While Trump socialized with Epstein—who once described the president as his “closest friend” before they fell out in the early 2002s—there is no evidence that Trump was involved in Epstein’s crimes. However, Attorney General Pam Bondi has told Trump that his name appears in the Epstein files multiple times.

Rosie O'Donnell has levelled wild claims at the president over his relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Asked for comment on O’Donnell’s remarks to Acosta, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson accused the host and guest of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Everyone already knows these two nutcases are suffering from late-stage TDS,” Jackson said. “The real question is, ‘Why do they look alike?’ Is Rosie trying to look like Jim, or is Jim trying to look like Rosie? Weird stuff.”

Having long courted far-right conspiracy theorists who believe late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was a member of an international pedophilic cabal, Trump has faced increasing scrutiny over his own relationship with the alleged sex-trafficker after his Justice Department (DOJ) determined Epstein’s 2019 death in police custody was a suicide, and that he kept no “client list” of uber-wealthy co-conspirators.

The case is again back in the spotlight this week amid a renewed bipartisan push by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie to force a House vote on having the DOJ release new investigative documents about the financier’s crimes.

Trump has faced increasing scrutiny of his relationship with Epstein amid backlash to his administration's handling of the case. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Khanna and Massie hosted a press conference on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday featuring testimony from Epstein’s victims, some of whom had never spoken publicly. The event was briefly drowned out by a noisy flyover, organized by the White House ahead of Trump’s sit-down with the Polish president that afternoon.

O’Donnell’s spat with Trump goes back to 2006, when she questioned the then-reality TV star’s morals after he chose not to strip a teen competitor in the Miss USA pageant after she was allegedly caught drinking alcohol.

The pair’s longstanding animosity has gone nuclear since Trump assumed office for the second time. O’Donnell responded to his inauguration by moving to Ireland, citing fear of political persecution under his leadership, while the president has since called her a “threat to humanity” and threatened to revoke her U.S. citizenship.

Only this week, the president shared a wildly unflattering photoshopped image of the comic during an Epstein-themed Truth Social posting rampage along with the caption: “As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!”

Donald Trump posts a doctored image of Rosie O'Donnell on Truth Social. Truth Social

O’Donnell shot back with an Instagram post comparing Trump to Succession patriarch Logan Roy, suggesting his attacks against her were only a “distraction” from the Epstein furor and warning him that “EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting.”

But her comments during her Friday appearance on The Jim Acosta Show perhaps represent her most savage attack on Trump to date.

“If this was an Angela Lansbury Murder, She Wrote [plot], people would be, like, ‘It’s too obvious,’” she said. “Obvious that he is guilty as sin.”

“How dare he, Jim, how dare he!” she went on. “For every child that was ever raped by a grown man. How dare, how dare he!”