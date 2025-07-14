President Donald Trump is publicly beefing with Rosie O’Donnell again.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday, the president was asked about the comedian’s comments last month on Chris Cuomo’s podcast. O’Donnell told the journalist that she felt depressed after Trump’s 2016 election victory, leading her to “overdrinking” and “overeating.”

“I don’t know about Rosie. I watch Rosie, Rosie’s a mess. She’s a mess,” Trump said. “But she left our country, which is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

The White House’s official rapid response social media page shared a clip of the moment with a crying-laughing face emoji.

O’Donnell, who has moved from the U.S. to Ireland, told CNN in April that Trump’s election win meant “it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country.”

Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland after Trump was elected for a second time. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

She said that she and her 12-year-old child, Clay, were “gone before he was inaugurated,” and that she is pursuing Irish citizenship based on her family lineage. The comedian’s father, Edward Joseph O’Donnell, immigrated from County Donegal, Ireland, when he was a child

After O’Donnell criticized Trump in several TikTok videos, the president lashed out at her on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, making a bizarre threat that he does not have the power to execute.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her.”

O’Donnell promptly clapped back, writing on Instagram, “You’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours.”

“You call me a threat to humanity—but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze,” she wrote in a lengthy missive.

“You want to revoke my citizenship? go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan,” she added. “I’m not yours to silence i never was.”

Trump and O’Donnell have been trading barbs on and off for nearly two decades, since the comic trashed him while she was a co-host of The View. She said, among other criticisms, that Trump was “not a self-made man.” Trump subsequently called her a “real loser.”

During a GOP presidential debate in 2015, Trump was asked about having called women “fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals.” He replied, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”