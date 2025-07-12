Rosie O’Donnell hit back at Donald Trump’s threat to strip her citizenship by taking a dig at his crisis over the government’s files on accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The comedian, who fled to Ireland after Trump’s second election win, posted a photo of Epstein and Trump together on Instagram along with a brutal caption.

“Hey donald –you’re rattled again?" she wrote. “18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours.”

“I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze,” she wrote.

O’Donnell, a longtime nemesis of Trump’s, told him that he is “everything that is wrong with america,” addingm “You want to revoke my citizenship? go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan.”

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump called O’Donnell a “threat to humanity” on Truth Social and wrote, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship.”

The president does not have the power to unilaterally take away a person’s citizenship, which is protected by the Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment.

Trump has faced MAGA outcry this week over his handling of the Epstein files. The FBI and Justice Department announced that the files contained no client list or any evidence that Epstein was murdered, shutting down two popular conspiracy theories.

In an August 2017 recording, Jeffrey Epstein called Trump his "closest friend." Trump is pictured here with wife Melania, Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Skepticism has long swirled around Trump’s relationship with the disgraced financier, who died in a prison cell in August 2019. The two were pictured together, but Trump denies flying on his jet or visiting his private island.

In 2024, the Daily Beast exclusively published tapes recorded in August 2017 in which Epstein said he was Trump’s “closest friend.”

Trump’s feud with O’Donnell dates back to 2006, when she was a host on The View and questioned his “moral authority” given his divorces and affairs.

Rosie O’Donnell fled to Ireland after Trump won the presidency. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

At a Republican debate in 2015, Trump was asked about his history of comments characterizing women as “fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals.”

“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” he responded.

O’Donnell explained on CNN in April of this year that Trump’s election victory convinced her “it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country.”