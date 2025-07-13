Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Real Reason She Gets Under Trump’s Skin

Rosie O’Donnell loves riling President Donald Trump up.

“I am proud to be opposed to every single thing he says and does,” O’Donnell told Irish broadcaster RTÉ Radio 1 Sunday after Trump threatened to take away her U.S. citizenship, which is prohibited by the Fourteenth Amendment.

Trump renewed his attacks on his longtime archnemesis Saturday on Truth Social after O’Donnell criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the Texas floods, which have killed at least 129 people, according to The New York Times.

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her,” he wrote.

President Donald Trump threatened to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship on Saturday after she criticized the administration's response to deadly floods in Texas. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty

O’Donnell hit back on Instagram within hours, posting a photo of Trump with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein along with the caption, “Hey donald –you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours.”

MAGA has been engulfed in a civil war since the Department of Justice and FBI acknowledged late last week that no “client list” exists for the disgraced financier and that he died by suicide in prison as opposed to being murdered—both the subject of conspiracies among the president’s supporters.

RTÉ Radio 1 asked O’Donnell why she is so good at riling the president up.

“It’s because we grew up in the same area. I think I remind him of all the kids at school who never liked him,” O’Donnell told Irish broadcaster RTÉ Radio 1 Sunday. “I’m a tough New York tomboy girl—and I think his crap never flew with me or New Yorkers.”

Both Trump and O’Donnell were raised in the New York metropolitan area, with the president hailing from Queens.

Rosie O'Donnell, pictured here at a 2018 protest outside the White House, has frequently sparred with the president. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty

She said Trump’s anger put her in the same league as other stars who’ve spoken out against the president, including singer Taylor Swift and actor Robert De Niro.

“There are activists, artists who have always spoken out in their lives and career[s],” she said. “It’s part of their public persona and their essence, and he’s against all of us. So, I didn’t take it personally, but I will tell you the way that he is has emboldened people like him.”

The White House shot back at O’Donnell’s latest remarks in a statement to the Daily Beast, accusing her of suffering from “Trump Derrangement Syndrome.”

“Rosie’s unhinged rants are a symptom of late stage TDS,” Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson said. “She’s way too far gone. Thank goodness she’s no longer in the United States.”

Trump and O’Donnell’s sparring dates back to 2006 after O’Donnell, then a host on The View, ripped Trump’s defense of Miss USA contestant Tara Conner, who dealt with drug and alcohol abuse. O’Donnell said she “didn’t enjoy him” and called him a “snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie."

Trump later threatened to sue O’Donnell and The View, and he has since taken every chance he could get to attack her. During his first-ever presidential primary debate in 2015, Trump managed to slip in a snide insult during a question of his treatment of women.

“You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals,” moderator Megyn Kelly said.

“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” he replied.

O’Donnell said on Sunday that she fled the U.S. for Ireland as an act of “self-preservation,” though she still believed in the U.S.’ ideals and role as “a beacon of hope and freedom for the rest of the world”—but that one that must reckon with its mistakes, including those in foreign policy.