Elon Breaks Silence on Trump’s Epstein File Demand to MAGA

Elon Musk has added his voice to the chorus of conservatives calling on President Donald Trump to release the Epstein files “as promised,” hours after the president pleaded with MAGA to end its civil war.

In response to Trump’s Truth Social post on Saturday calling for his supporters to stop targeting Attorney General Pam Bondi, Musk tweeted, “He said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein.” The 54-year-old billionaire added, ”Just release the files as promised.”

In response to another post about Trump’s call for unity, Musk wrote, “What the hell kind of system are we living in if thousands of kids were abused, the government has videos of the abusers and yet none of the abusers are even facing charges!?”

“This is a very big deal,” Musk added.

Earlier this week, the Department of Justice and the FBI announced that there was no secret list of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s clients, and that, despite untold conspiracy theories to the contrary, Epstein died by suicide in jail and was not murdered.

The announcement triggered a civil war among Trump’s base, with reports indicating that FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino wanted more information on Epstein released, but were overruled.

Since stepping down from his role as senior adviser to President Trump, Musk has been increasingly critical of the administration online. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Many other prominent conservatives criticized the decision, with podcasters, commentators, former Trump officials and celebrities all calling for Trump to fulfil his election promise to release the Epstein files.

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon joined in, insisting that Bondi should demand all files relating to Epstein be unsealed and all documents released to the public.

On Tuesday, Musk made the explosive claim that Bannon was named in the Epstein files in response to a post from long-time Trump adviser Roger Stone that asked, “Why would Bannon meet with Jeffrey Epstein both at his New York home and in Paris after Epstein was convicted on sex crimes in Florida? Why would he coach Epstein for his 60 minutes appearance?”

Musk doubled down on that claim on Saturday, tweeting, “Back to prison for Bannon. He’s in the Epstein files.” Bannon spent four months in prison in 2024 after being convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 House select committee.

Musk had previously tweeted claims that Trump himself was in the Epstein files as part of a series of attacks against his former ally. One tweet from Musk read, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”