Comedian Rosie O’Donnell took to TikTok to voice her concerns about which of Trump’s critics could be next following the news CBS was axing The Late Show, hosted by Stephen Colbert, earlier this week.

“How long do all of the voices against this horrific administration have in terms of their careers and ability to make money?” O’Donnell asked in the nearly 10-minute video.

“Because this madman, this mentally incapacitated, physically ill, mentally ill man is spiraling out of control. His dementia is out of control. His self-regulation – which he has none of to begin with – is missing. He’s horrible.”

The cancellation came as a shock to viewers. Colbert, who has hosted the show since 2015, broke the news during Thursday night’s episode, clarifying that he was not simply being replaced as host but that the program was being axed.

“I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away,” he explained. “And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners. I’m so grateful to the Tiffany Network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home. And of course I’m grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us every night in here out there all around the world.”

The announcement came just days after Colbert criticized his own parent company Paramount for settling its lawsuit with President Donald Trump to the tune of $16 million.

“As someone who has always been a proud employee of this network, I’m offended, and I don’t know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company,” Colbert told viewers, before adding, “But just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help.”

The timing of CBS’ decision raised several eyebrows and drew criticism from Colbert’s fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, as well as the Writers Guild of America, which called for an investigation into whether the cancellation was an attempt to curry favor with Trump.

Trump could not hide his glee at the news, taking to Truth Social to gloat and writing, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

CBS has argued that the decision was purely financial—despite being the most-watched late-night program, it was still losing money—and executives had been debating whether to cancel the show prior to Colbert’s call-out of parent company Paramount.

O’Donnell has long been an outspoken critic of Trump, and she moved to Ireland shortly after the beginning of his second term. Her critiques led Trump to threaten to strip her of her U.S. citizenship, to which O’Donnell responded by calling him “King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan,” attaching a photo of the president with convicted sex offender, and his former friend, Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with Irish broadcaster RTÉ, O’Donnell explained why she believes she’s so good at getting under the president’s skin.