Newsom Trolls Hannity’s Gushing About Trump’s UN Speech

Gavin Newsom has entered his second day of trolling President Donald Trump’s rambling UN address on X, this time swiping at Fox News host and Trump sycophant Sean Hannity.

On Tuesday night’s Hannity, the 63-year-old host gushed over Trump’s 56-minute address, calling it “the best speech on the world stage I’ve ever seen him give.”

“It was deep, it was impactful, it was profound,” said Hannity.

On Wednesday, the 57-year-old California governor adopted his favored all-caps, Trump-parody style, tweeting, “SO DEEP. SO PROFOUND. WOW. JUST WATCH HERE.” Newsom included a clip of Trump telling world leaders that their countries are going to hell and boasting about the “Trump was right about everything” hat.

Newsom has had a field day on social media mocking Trump’s speech and the various technical issues that hampered the president’s appearance at the UN.

He took a swipe at Escalatorgate, the controversy in which Trump stepped onto an escalator that then stopped moving (it turned out that a member of Trump’s media team accidentally stopped the escalator when Trump got on).

Trump suffered the indignity of having to walk up the escalator in the UN before his speech. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Newsom tweeted “DOZY DON WAS DEFEATED BY THE ESCALATOR, POOR GUY!” on Tuesday.

The Democratic lawmaker also poked fun at Trump’s malfunctioning teleprompter, which caused the president to riff for nearly an hour. On Tuesday, Newsom posted a condensed edit of some of the more outlandish moments from Trump’s speech.

Newsom’s tweet mocking Hannity is the second time in 24 hours that Newsom took a shot at the Fox host. Newsom appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and discussed his tweets, saying:

“It was Hannity, all these guys—‘Outraged! Offended! Disgusted!’ Because we put a mirror up to Trump and the absurdity of what’s going on in this country, the absurdity of Donald Trump, the absurdity of these networks playing into it.”

The comments echo what Newsom said in an August press call with the Daily Beast and other reporters, declaring of his Trump parodies: “If nothing else, we’ve called out the absurdity of the normalization of Donald Trump.”