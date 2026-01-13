Newsom Trolls Trump Over His Tacky New White House Sign

Gavin Newsom couldn’t pass up the opportunity to troll the president’s latest Trumpification of the White House.

In response to a photo on X of the latest tacky update to President Donald Trump’s White House—a cursive script sign above the Rose Garden—the California governor shared his own edited version: rebranding it as “The Pedo Garden.”

Newsom changed the wording on the sign to "The Pedo Garden," hinting at Trump's alleged involvement with infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Gov. Gavin Newsom via X

The phrase, a not-so-subtle jab at the president’s alleged ties to the infamous sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, adds to Newsom’s laundry list of online trolling against Trump, 79.

The president has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, despite the convicted sex criminal’s assertion that he was the president’s closest friend from the 1980s through the early 2000s.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on Newsom’s post.

It’s not the first time the Democratic governor has poked fun at Trump’s changes to the historic garden.

In September, shortly after the president repaved the area to welcome his “Rose Garden Club” of loyal sycophants, Newsom renamed the lawn as the “Predator Patio.”

The California Democrat dubbed Trump's Rose Garden the "Predator Patio" in September. Gov. Gavin Newsom via X

“Welcome to Predator Patio! Admission? Just prove you’re on the Epstein List!” Newsom wrote in a post on X.

The new signage above the Rose Garden mirrors Trump’s gold signage he added to the Oval Office and the West Wing last month—a decor choice that drew much scrutiny for its redundancy.

Among Trump’s other tasteless additions to the White House include his “Presidential Walk of Fame” along the White House’s West Colonnade, where he installed plaques shaming two of his political adversaries—former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Trump’s alleged ties to Epstein and the administration’s botched handling of the public release of the Epstein files have been among Newsom’s chief topics of ridicule for the president.

On Monday, Newsom bashed the president and Attorney General Pam Bondi with a brutal video edit.

The original video shows Trump admiring the construction site of his ballroom during his meeting with oil executives on Friday. However, Newsom’s cut shows the president instead admiring footage of a younger Trump partying with Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 1992.

Bondi’s Justice Department has been under fire for its handling of the Epstein files, which it was required by law to release in full without redactions by its initial December 19 deadline, a deadline it failed to meet.

The DOJ also blew off its January 3 deadline to explain its redaction for its produced documents, coincidentally the same day the U.S. conducted a military operation in Venezuela to extract its president, Nicolas Maduro.