Gavin Newsom’s Father-in-Law: DeSantis ‘Downright Slimy’ for False Debate Claim
‘END OF STORY’
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s father-in-law is hitting back at claims made about him by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week, labeling the Republican lawmaker a “liar” and a “slimeball.” On the debate stage, DeSantis had used Kenneth Siebel as an example of someone who’d fled California for Florida in recent years, alleging the 82-year-old financier had told him the Sunshine State was “much better governed” and safer, with a “better budget” and lower taxes. In no uncertain terms, Siegel told the Daily Mail on Monday that the claim was baloney. “Saying we moved from California to Florida to fit his narrative was a downright slimy lie, which he knew,” Siebel said. He added he’d had “no clue” about budgeting and crime rates when he and his wife made the decision to move to Florida. Instead, he explained, they’d gone for the warmer weather and to join several college friends already living there. “End of story,” he said. A spokesperson for DeSantis pushed back, telling the tabloid that Newsom’s family had resorted to “putting on the full-court press to mitigate the damage” the Florida governor had dealt during the debate.