Newsom’s Wife, Calif. Dems Get Defensive Over Governor’s Disappearance From Public Eye
GONE GAVIN
In response to growing speculation over the unusual absence of Gov. Gavin Newsom from the public eye, his wife tweeted and deleted an acerbic jab over the weekend, urging speculators to “stop hating and get a life.” The California governor has not been seen since his last-minute cancellation of a visit to Glasgow for the UN’s climate change conference on Oct. 29. He has held no press conferences or public appearances since, and his office has not elaborated on the motivation for cancelling the trip beyond citing Newsom’s “family obligations.” His press secretary told SFGATE on Monday that the governor will resume appearances “this week.”
But Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, fumed over the online gossip surrounding his absence. “It’s funny how certain folks can’t handle truth,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working.” Two California state senators also voiced their annoyance on Monday, with John Laird calling the controversy “overblown” and Bob Hertzberg saying he didn’t think it was “appropriate to dig further into it.”