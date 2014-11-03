Gay-Bashing Russians Remove iPhone Art

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BuzzFeed
A week after Apple CEO Tim Cook came out as gay, a Russian company took down an iPhone sculpture because it is “public propaganda for sodomy.” ZEFS put the sculpture up outside of a St. Petersburg university last year but pulled it down Saturday. The company says it’s just obeying Russia’s homophobic laws. “After Apple CEO Tim Cook publicly called for sodomy, the sculpture was dismantled in line with Russia’s federal law protecting children from information that propagandizes the rejection of traditional family values,” ZEFS said. The company’s head said iPhones are now “more dangerous than cigarettes or drugs.” No word on vodka or homophobia.