Gay Couples Marry in Arkansas

Several gay couples were married at a county courthouse in Eureka Springs, Arkansas Saturday after a federal judge threw out the state's gay marriage ban late Friday. Judge Chris Piazza ruled that the state’s 2004 ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, falling in line with other federal judges who’ve struck down marriage bans following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year that the Defense of Marriage Act was unconstitutional. The state attorney general said he would appeal the decision and request a stay, but no appeal had been filed Saturday.