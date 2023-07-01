Meme-Filled Ron DeSantis Ad Attacking Trump Blasted as ‘Homophobic’
BIZARRE
A new video shared by the Ron DeSantis campaign attacking Donald Trump’s stance on LGBTQ rights has received scorn from some gay Republicans who have called it homophobic. The bizarre, meme-riddled ad, which DeSantis’ campaign posted to Twitter on Friday, begins by highlighting Trump’s past support for LGBTQ Americans, and then contrasts that with clips of commentators criticizing DeSantis’ anti-transgender policies. The fast-moving montage compares the Florida governor to—among the other fictional characters—Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho and Brad Pitt’s portrayal of Achilles in 2004’s Troy. “To wrap up ‘Pride Month,’ let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it…” the tweet’s caption reads, alluding to Trump. Backlash from some gay Republicans followed. The Log Cabin Republicans, a group representing LGBTQ conservatives, said the ad “ventured into homophobic territory,” according to Reuters.