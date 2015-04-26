Gay Hotelier Who Hosted Cruz Apologizes

CHEAT SHEET
One of the two gay hoteliers who hosted an event for Sen. Ted Cruz, who opposes same-sex marriage, apologized to the LGBT community Sunday, adding that he showed “poor judgment.” Ian Reisner posted an apology on a Facebook page calling for a boycott of his properties, OUT NYC hotel and his Fire Island Pines holdings. “I am shaken to my bones by the emails, texts, postings, and phone calls of the past few days. I made a terrible mistake,” Reisner wrote. Reisner and his business partner, Mati Weiderpass, are known gay-rights activists. The pair sparked a backlash by the gay community after co-hosting a dinner with Cruz at Reisner’s home.