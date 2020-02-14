Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg’s Apology for Kobe Bryant Tirade
CBS host Gayle King has accepted an apology from Snoop Dogg after the rapper expressed remorse over an abusive rant he posted to Instagram. King was subjected to a torrent of abuse after CBS posted a clip of an upcoming interview about Kobe Bryant that she said was “taken out of context.” In the interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie, King had asked about Bryant’s sexual-assault case. Snoop Dogg responded by posting a video calling King a bitch and threatening to go after her for tainting Bryant’s legacy. The TV host received death threats as a result, her close friend Oprah said. Snoop Dogg later apologized for coming at King in a “derogatory manner,” saying that he “should have handled it way different than that.”
In a statement to NBC News on Friday, King said she accepted the apology and understood “the raw emotions” caused by the loss of Bryant in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. “I don’t always get it perfect, but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity,” she added.