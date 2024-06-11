Gayle King Gives Way Too Much Detail on Oprah’s Hospitalization
Gayle King, being the good friend she is, invited Oprah on her CBS Mornings show this week and, when Oprah was a no-show, gave away way too much information on her BFF’s bowel movements. “She had some kind of stomach thing—stomach flu—stuff was coming out of both ends,” King told her audience on Tuesday morning, according to TMZ. “I won’t get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV, it was a very serious thing.” A spokesperson for Winfrey, 70, later told Page Six that Winfrey was “resting and feeling better every day” after suffering a very bad bout of stomach flu. King insisted that Oprah was fine with the TMI, saying, “She’s not mad at me for sharing that detail.” In fact, she said Winfrey wanted it to be known because she was so upset she couldn’t make it on set to introduce author David Wroblewski, whose book Familiaris was the latest pick for Oprah’s book club.