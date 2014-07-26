CHEAT SHEET

    DAY 19

    Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 1,000

    Said Khatib / Getty

    19 days after Israel launched its offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza, the Palestinian death toll has passed 1,000, according to Palestinian medical officials. Gaza and Israel are currently in the middle of a 12-hour ceasefire, which Gaza residents have been using to dig out corpses from under rubble and gather essential supplies. In addition to the 1,000 Palestinians who have been killed, 42 Israelis have died in the conflict. International talks between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and the foreign ministers of Turkey, Qatar, and a few European countries were held in Paris on Saturday in the hopes of pushing through an extension of the ceasefire.

