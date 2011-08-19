Gaza Fires Rockets at Israel

CHEAT SHEET
Israel and the Gaza Strip continue to exchange fire following the deadliest attack on Israel in three years, when gunmen ambushed civilian vehicles and a military patrol in the southern town of Eliat, killing six civilians and two soldiers. Gaza militants fired rockets deep into Israel, injuring at least six people. Jerusalem responded to Thursday's ambush by launching air strikes against what the military said were tunnels used by gunmen in the Gaza Strip, and also killed the leader of the group reportedly responsible for the attacks.