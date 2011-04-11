Gbagbo to Be Tried After Ouster

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BusinessWeek
Now that French soldiers have finally rooted out Ivory Coast strongman Laurent Gbagbo from his bunker, his successor Alassane Ouattara said Monday that the new government would begin legal proceedings against Gbagbo. The ousted leader had refused to leave office after losing the country's presidential election, holing up in his compound for days and holding out against French and U.N. helicopter strikes. Ouattara said in a televised speech that Gbagbo and his wife "will be treated with dignity and their rights will be respected" during the judicial action. He also said he may appoint a commission to examine the former president's human-rights violations, and called on pro-Gbagbo youth militias to lay down their arms.