Geithner: Economy Is Coming Back

“We are on a path back to growth,” Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner cheers in a New York Times Op-Ed Tuesday morning. What prevented a freefall in the American economy? The decisions that he and President Obama made, Geithner says. Geithner sees silver linings everywhere in today’s cloudy economic skies: exports are up, private job growth is back, balance sheets are in a state of repair, family debt is down. His list goes on. Geithner beats the drum on the administration’s preferred message: Yes, things are not good, but without our help, they would be much, much worse. “We suffered a terrible blow,” he concludes, “but we are coming back.”